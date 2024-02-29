If players like Shakib and Tamim get jeered by the crowd, we should hide under a rock: Mushfiqur

Shakib Al Hasan has been battling with an eye problem during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

After scoring just two runs in the first two matches, he was demoted down the batting order.

And during all of this, the crowds in the galleries started to chant against Bangladesh's most decorated cricketer.

Tamim Iqbal, whose relationship with Shakib has deteriorated in recent times has also been jeered by the crowd, but less than Shakib.

For Mushfiqur Rahim, it is a matter of shame to hear the crowd turn on two of the most legendary cricketers of Bangladesh.

In the second Qualifier of the BPL in Mirpur on Wednesday, Mushfiqur, the hero for Fortune Barisal who defeated Shakib's Rangpur Riders, expressed his disappointment.

The Rangpur-Barisal match was overshadowed by the Shakib-Tamim rivalry.

In response to the question of whether the matter has ever been discussed within their team, Mushfiq said, "To be honest, if one player is in the spotlight in such a big match, the others can remain calm. They will fight while we can play our game. Honestly, I saw both of them and they were nonplussed. They both know how big they are as contributors for their teams."

"Both are legendary cricketers of Bangladesh and it's not right for the crowd to call them names and jeer them. What they have given to Bangladesh and hopefully will give, is unparalleled. If players like Shakib and Tamim get jeered by the crowd, we should hide under a rock," added Mushfiqur.

Getting jeered by the crowd for Shakib first happened when he returned home during the World Cup held in India last year.

It happened when he was walking out from practice in Mirpur after a loss against the Netherlands in the World Cup.

The Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan Sohan also expressed his disappointment about this after the match.

"Most importantly, Shakib has contributed a lot to our cricket (Bangladesh cricket) coming to this place. I think we are being too ungrateful and forgetting too soon. Sometimes these kinds of incidents can happen in the field. It is understandable if it's for us, but it is not acceptable in his (Shakib's) case," he said.