Hom agrees with Hathurusinghe's comments on BPL not helping develop local talent

Any domestic tournament is made to improve the quality of domestic cricketers. The country's premier T20 franchise tournament, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started with the same purpose. But Chandika Hathurusinghe commented that this domestic tournament is not able to fulfil that purpose. The head coach of the national team feels that one more tournament is needed as T20 cricket in the country has not improved with the BPL.

Shuvagata Hom, the captain of Chattogram Challengers, said that this Lankan coach's comment was correct.

"Bangladeshi cricketers who are outside the national team do not get the opportunity to play this franchise T20 tournament. First-class and 50-over tournaments are played most of the time. There are no annual T20 tournaments outside of the BPL. Therefore, it is not possible to play BPL with proper preparation", Shubhagat said. The 37-year-old all-rounder also wants another tournament like the national team coach.

When asked about Hathurusingha's comments about organising another tournament, Shubhagat said, "Of course, I agree hundred percent. When we play BPL, we may not prepare like that. We play first-class matches, 50-over matches throughout the year. But if I can play another tournament before playing in a tournament like BPL in T20, it will be good for the domestic players. Those who play well in that tournament can play here with confidence. More newcomers will also get a chance."

Still, Hom sees BPL as an opportunity for local cricketers to lead Chattogram's race to the Playoffs: "Our local players are getting opportunities. But in franchise T20 tournaments like the BPL, that doesn't happen. It's a good opportunity for us, good for the players. Playing international cricket after this will be a positive for us."

BPL's pitches always become a topic of discussion and debate. Despite there being runs made in Chattogram, lower-scoring matches took place in Mirpur and in Sylhet as well. Hom expressed the need for better pitches, something he has spoken about previously as well. "In T20s, everyone wants pitches where big runs are scored. The pitches this time were generally good. Maybe we didn't get that kind of wicket early in Mirpur. Like the wickets in Chattogram, and Sylhet, everyone has seen high-scoring matches. I hope to see such wickets. There will be runs, all bowlers and batters will get an opportunity to showcase their skills and there will be competitive cricket. This is everyone's expectation, we also want it."

Chatogram Challengers entered the playoffs with 14 points from seven wins in 12 matches of the league stage. They will play against Fortune Barisal in Mirpur on Monday in the Eliminator. Despite this being a Playoff game, Hom wants to treat this like any other match and not put too much pressure on himself or the players: "Every match is important for us. We made it to the playoffs after playing the last two matches like knockouts. It is also a match like any other match, an important match. We will definitely go out to win. Those who play well will win. We will want to play well to ensure qualification through to the next match."