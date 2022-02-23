'I did not believe we could win after 45/6' Tamim

Much has been talked about the underperforming group of youngsters of the Bangladesh cricket team. Apart from the five senior cricketers, there's hardly been any match-winners for the team in recent years. But after the epic victory against Afghanistan in the series opener in Chattogram, skipper Tamim Iqbal hoped this is just the beginning for the likes of Afif and Miraz to step and take the baton from here on.

Bangladesh were reduced to 45 for 6 in their chase of 216. A huge defeat was on the cards. But an epic unbeaten record-breaking 174-run partnership of Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made the impossible become possible.

Even the skipper didn't believe they would win the match from such a situation.

"Honestly, I did not believe we could win after 45/6. To come here and say that I had belief, I would be lying." Tamim admitted.

"The way the youngsters played, unbelievable, very happy and proud. Not easy at all. Afghanistan have a great spin attack and the way these two handled was amazing and a lot to learn as well," he added.

Their unbroken partnership of 174 was the second-highest stand for the seventh wicket in ODI history and the highest while chasing. Miraz's unbeaten 81 was the highest individual score at number eight or lower for Bangladesh in ODIs. Afif's 93 not out too was the highest by a Bangladeshi at number seven in this format.

The pace trio of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam shared 7 wickets between them and played a huge part in restricting the visitors for such a chaseable total.

Tamim hoped this is not just a fluke of a performance from the youngsters, rather just the beginning of a new dawn.

"I hope and pray that this is not the end, this is just the starting for them, they have to win more games," Tamim concluded.