'I did not believe we could win after 45/6' Tamim

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

'I did not believe we could win after 45/6' Tamim

"Honestly, I did not believe we could win after 45/6. To come here and say that I had belief, I would be lying." Tamim admitted. 

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:23 pm
&#039;I did not believe we could win after 45/6&#039; Tamim

Much has been talked about the underperforming group of youngsters of the Bangladesh cricket team. Apart from the five senior cricketers, there's hardly been any match-winners for the team in recent years. But after the epic victory against Afghanistan in the series opener in Chattogram, skipper Tamim Iqbal hoped this is just the beginning for the likes of Afif and Miraz to step and take the baton from here on.

Bangladesh were reduced to 45 for 6 in their chase of 216. A huge defeat was on the cards. But an epic unbeaten record-breaking 174-run partnership of Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made the impossible become possible. 

Even the skipper didn't believe they would win the match from such a situation. 

"Honestly, I did not believe we could win after 45/6. To come here and say that I had belief, I would be lying." Tamim admitted. 

"The way the youngsters played, unbelievable, very happy and proud. Not easy at all. Afghanistan have a great spin attack and the way these two handled was amazing and a lot to learn as well," he added.

Their unbroken partnership of 174 was the second-highest stand for the seventh wicket in ODI history and the highest while chasing. Miraz's unbeaten 81 was the highest individual score at number eight or lower for Bangladesh in ODIs. Afif's 93 not out too was the highest by a Bangladeshi at number seven in this format.

The pace trio of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam shared 7 wickets between them and played a huge part in restricting the visitors for such a chaseable total.

Tamim hoped this is not just a fluke of a performance from the youngsters, rather just the beginning of a new dawn. 

"I hope and pray that this is not the end, this is just the starting for them, they have to win more games," Tamim concluded. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afif Hossain / Mehidy Hasan Miraz / BD vs AFG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

9h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

9h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

10h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

4h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

4h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

4h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused