Bangladesh win toss and field in second Zimbabwe T20I

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 05:52 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to field first in the second T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe in Chattogram. 

"We will bowl first. All the bowlers bowled well. But little improvement needed," said Shanto at the toss.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe made three changes. According to the visiting captain Sikandar Raza, Wellington Masakadza, who was substituted in the previous match because of concussion, is responding well.

Johnathan Campbell, son of former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell, is making his debut.

"We have made three changes. The wicket looks better. Wellington looks alright. He is responding well. Chattogram is a high scoring ground. We would want more runs on the board," said Raza.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain 

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie(wk), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu

