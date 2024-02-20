Comilla Victorians plan to go carbon neutral by 2030

Current Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Comilla Victorians are set to go carbon-neutral by 2030 if they remain a franchise by that time. Victorians' Vice Chairperson Aveir Alam told The Business Standard (TBS) in an exclusive interview.

"Comilla Victorians are starting a new initiative, if we remain a franchise by 2030, all of our operations will become carbon neutral. We are the first cricket franchise to announce this," Aveir told TBS.

"The amount of carbon emissions is increasing along with pollution and global warming, every day, we have to take care of the environment. This is extremely important. If this climate crisis continues, there'll be no place to play cricket for our new generation. Even there is hardly any place left now. This is something we have to care about, we have to take part in." he added.

The franchise has already started its carbon accountancy with a firm.

"Right now we are doing our carbon accountancy with a firm called Future Carbon. They will let us know the carbon footprint for this year, and we will offset a certain proportion, increasing gradually every year until 2030. For every gram of carbon emission emitted by Comilla Victorians and all of its corporations will be offset."

"We have a few partners that we are working with. One of them is Drinkwell. They are creating fresh water without any carbon emission and we will offset some emission with their technology."

Carbon neutrality is reached when the same amount of CO2 is released into the atmosphere as is removed by various means, leaving a zero balance, also known as a zero carbon footprint.

