Tamim dedicates BPL trophy to Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah
The Barishal skipper revealed that he requested Mushfiqur to make the on-field bowling and fielding changes as Tamim wanted to look after the availability issues of the foreign players.
After winning their maiden Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal dedicated the title to teammates and first-time champions Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.
Mushfiqur was named the Player of the Match in the second Qualifier that helped Barishal confirm a spot in the final and Mahmudullah, quite fittingly, was there in the middle when the winning runs were hit.
During the post-match presentation ceremony, Tamim requested Mushfiqur and Tamim to join him.
"They [Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah] came very close [to winning the tournament] a few times. I Wanted to dedicate the win to them."
"The likes of [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz, Taijul [Islam] have a lot of time. I don't know how long Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah will continue. That's why I called them to the post-match presentation as well," Tamim told reporters after the match.
Tamim finished the tournament with 492 runs, the most by anyone, and was also named the Player of the Tournament.