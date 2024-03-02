Tamim dedicates BPL trophy to Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah

After winning their maiden Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal dedicated the title to teammates and first-time champions Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Mushfiqur was named the Player of the Match in the second Qualifier that helped Barishal confirm a spot in the final and Mahmudullah, quite fittingly, was there in the middle when the winning runs were hit.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Tamim requested Mushfiqur and Tamim to join him.

The Barishal skipper revealed that he requested Mushfiqur to make the on-field bowling and fielding changes as Tamim wanted to look after the availability issues of the foreign players.

"They [Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah] came very close [to winning the tournament] a few times. I Wanted to dedicate the win to them."

"The likes of [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz, Taijul [Islam] have a lot of time. I don't know how long Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah will continue. That's why I called them to the post-match presentation as well," Tamim told reporters after the match.

Tamim finished the tournament with 492 runs, the most by anyone, and was also named the Player of the Tournament.