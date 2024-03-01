Barishal decide to field after winning toss in BPL final, Mustafizur back for Comilla
Comilla, playing their fifth BPL final, have made a solitary change in their XI, bringing in Mustafizur Rahman in place of Musfik Hasan. On the other hand, Barishal have made no changes.
Fortune Barishal have won the toss and decided to field first against defending champions Comilla Victorians in the final of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.
Comilla Victorians XI: Litton Das, Sunil Narin, Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Mahidul Islam, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rohanat Doullah Borson
Fortune Barishal XI: Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, David Miller, James Fuller, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy