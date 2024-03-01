Barishal restrict Comilla to 154-6 in BPL final

Fortune Barishal restricted Comilla Victorians to 154-6 in their 20 overs in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Three out of Comilla's top four got starts but failed to convert them to big scores.

After Sunil Narine's early dismissal, the in-form Towhid Hridoy (15 off 10) threw his hands at a full and wide delivery and Mahmudullah did the rest again at third man in the fourth over.

James Fuller got his second wicket in his next over when he scared Comilla skipper Litton Das.

Litton, who had done well in the second half of the tournament, creamed three boundaries but hit the ball straight to third man in the sixth over where Mahmudullah was stationed. Litton made 16 off 12.

Johnson Charles, the star of last year's final, smashed two sixes in his 17-ball stay before getting out to his West Indies teammate Obed McCoy. He scored 15.

Onus was on Mahidul Islam and Jaker Ali to give Comilla a strong finish as Andre Russell was held back for the back end of the innings.

Mahidul couldn't press on the accelerator when Comilla needed it. He smashed a six off Mohammad Saifuddin in the 17th over but failed to execute the ramp over fine leg and got out bowled on 38 off 35.

Andre Russell cracked three sixes off Fuller in the penultimate over but was denied superbly by Saifuddin in the final over. The right-arm seamer gave away just seven runs in the all-important 20th over despite bowling three wides and a no-ball.

Russell finished with 27* off 13 while Jaker Ali was unbeaten on 20 off 23.