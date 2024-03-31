Tasnia Farin receives her first Filmfare

Tasnia Farin holding her Filmfare award. Photo: Facebook

Actress Tasnia Farin received her first Filmfare Awards on 29 March.

The actress, who won the award of 'Best Debut (Female)' for her role as Pratiksha in 'Aaro Ek Prithibi' directed by Atanu Ghosh, took to her official Facebook profile, to share the news.

"Thank you Filmfare. Thank you Eskay Movies.Thank you Atanu Da for believing in me. I'm eternally thankful and grateful to my audience for always giving me love and support," she wrote, sharing a picture of her holding the award.

Tasnia Farin received double nominations for this year's Filmfare awards for Best Actress (Critics) and Best Actress (Debutant).

The actress was recently seen in 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya' directed by Shihab Shaheen.

