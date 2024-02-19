Pritom and Farin to star in Shihab's Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya

The new film 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya,' a Chorki original, is coming out on 22 February.

Shihab Shaheen directed the movie, which is part of Chorki's 'Ministry of Love' series. It's the first time Pritom Hasan and Tasnia Farin are acting together in a movie.

The film also marks the debut of Ruponti Akid. Other actors in the movie include Samapty Mashuk, Khalilur Rahman Kaderi, Shirin Alam, Shubhajit Bhowmik, and Shahin Shahnewaz.

The promotional materials like the poster, songs, and trailer have received positive feedback from viewers.

Shihab Shaheen has mentioned finding excellent locations in Rajshahi and Australia to tell a love story. He said, "Our movie's story is such that it spans from the countryside to the city, encompassing a love story throughout. The help we received at both locations made our work much easier."

