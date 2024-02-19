Pritom and Farin to star in Shihab's Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya

Splash

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:36 am

Related News

Pritom and Farin to star in Shihab's Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:36 am
Pritom and Farin to star in Shihab&#039;s Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya

The new film 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya,' a Chorki original, is coming out on 22 February.

Shihab Shaheen directed the movie, which is part of Chorki's 'Ministry of Love' series. It's the first time Pritom Hasan and Tasnia Farin are acting together in a movie.

The film also marks the debut of Ruponti Akid. Other actors in the movie include Samapty Mashuk, Khalilur Rahman Kaderi, Shirin Alam, Shubhajit Bhowmik, and Shahin Shahnewaz.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The promotional materials like the poster, songs, and trailer have received positive feedback from viewers.

Shihab Shaheen has mentioned finding excellent locations in Rajshahi and Australia to tell a love story. He said, "Our movie's story is such that it spans from the countryside to the city, encompassing a love story throughout. The help we received at both locations made our work much easier."
 

Tasnia Farin / Shihab Shaheen / Ministry of Love / Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

22h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are young people responsible for China's economic slowdown?

Are young people responsible for China's economic slowdown?

19m | Videos
Native rice varieties survive in Meghna chars For 100 years

Native rice varieties survive in Meghna chars For 100 years

1h | Videos
How microgreens are in the human diet.

How microgreens are in the human diet.

14h | Videos
How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

13h | Videos