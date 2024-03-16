Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya: Do long distance relationships work?

Some believe the saying "out of sight, out of mind," applies to love, especially when lovers live far apart. Nowadays, technology keeps us connected, allowing us to hold our dear ones in the palms of our hands. Yet, does that truly bridge the distance?

There are tales of both triumphs and failures in long-distance love, proving it's a mixed bag. But one thing is clear—it's never simple.

The recent film released on Chorki, 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya,' explores the tangled web of long-distance relationships and why they often fail.

Miscommunication, misunderstandings, and personal growth can create friction between lovers.

Director Shihab Shaheen, known for his masterful romantic storytelling, this time unveils romance's bitter truth, showing the harsh realities that come with distance.

The film stars Pritom Hasan and Tasnia Farin together for the first time. The two sensations sharing the frame is an interesting thing to watch.

The storyline of Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya is nothing unique, rather it's a common plot, which is witnessed by many among us in our everyday lives. But what sets it apart is the storytelling, which has been executed in the most realistic way.

Credit also goes to screenwriter Jahan Sultana who penned the majority of the script. She reflects the psychology and personality of the female character seamlessly through her writing; which in turn made the characters of Farin and Akid more believable.

The plot

The story kicks off with the struggling lives of Farhan (Pritom Hasan) and Sharmin (Tasnia Farin) in the city of Rajshahi. Farhan is a final year engineering student and an orphan; which has turned him into a person who craves nothing more than companionship and affection. Meanwhile, Sharmin has her own struggles; she and her family moved to Rajshahi from Khulna due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Now, she's started her own business in Rajshahi, an event planner and interior designer company, to restart her life with new hopes.

A beautiful part of the film is the way Farhan and Sharmin get introduced to each other and end up falling in love. No rush. It takes almost 40 minutes of runtime for them to forge a relationship, which makes the story more realistic.

Actress Rupanty Akid makes her debut in this film as Mili. Her story parallelly evolves along the way. Her father wants her to practice Bangla culture but she is very Australian by birth. This always leads to clashes between father and daughter.

The story takes a dramatic turn when Farhan wins a scholarship to the University of Sydney, Australia. Leaving Sharmin, his beloved, is a hard choice, but he sees it as a step towards a better future for them.

Upon arriving in Australia, Farhan finds himself in a whirlwind of trouble. Meanwhile, Sharmin learns of her brother's debt and his promise to marry her off to clear it.

In a separate twist, Mili leaves her father's house after an argument and ends up living with Farhan and his friend. Misunderstandings peak when Sharmin notices Farhan's flatmate Mili during a video call— a fact that Sharmin was kept in the dark from all this time. That misunderstanding leads to a breakup. Sharmin then dedicates herself to her business and family.

The climax scene of 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya' has garnered an awful lot of praise. Fans online have even gone above and beyond to state that what they saw in the closing scenes was the best in the history of Bangladeshi romantic films.

The scene does capture attention for one aspect— a three minutes long silence. It proves that sometimes, silence and simple gestures speak volumes in love.

Pritom Hasan, predominantly known for his music, was nothing short of impeccable in his debut in movies. He was a natural on screen and really owned up to the role of Farhan. His cheerful demeanour contrasts with his serious role really well.

Tasnia Farin, on the other hand, shines brilliantly, showcasing a range of emotions, from anger to boldness, leaving a mark with her experienced acting.

Rupanty's debut is also commendable. She is a perfect pick for the character, being an Australian-Bangladeshi in real life. She enjoyed playing the role, just being herself. With only a few other characters, the story is centred around the two protagonists only. It allows viewers to concentrate on them.

The 144 minute-long film features two locations: Rajshahi and Sydney. The Rajshahi part was shot in low lights and dark tone, featuring the suburbs. On the other hand, scenes in Sydney appear bright and full of life. This contrast nicely draws a fine line between the two persons, being distant not only by miles, but also by lifestyle and culture.

Another notable thing is the feature song of the film, titled 'Megh Balika.' The melancholy melody of the song is spread across the film where necessary. It helps the emotional scenes to touch the viewer's heart more easily.

So, do Farhan and Sharmin ever meet again? Or is it all over? Give it a watch to find out. You won't regret it, I guess.