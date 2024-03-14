Purnima set to return to the silver screens

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

One of Dhallywood's favourite and most iconic actresses Dilara Hanif Purnima has not made an appearance on the big screens in a long time. However, that hiatus is about to end very soon as she recently acted in the movie titled 'Ahare Jibon', directed by Chotku Ahmed. 

The movie received a censorship certificate only a few days ago and is now awaiting official release in theatres. According to the producers, the movie will likely be released during the coming Eid.

Purnima is very excited about the movie. "My new film has been awaiting release for a long time," the actress expressed. "The movie is allowing me to finally reach the audience, both old and new, after a long break. This is definitely very joyful for me. I have worked alongside Ferdous in this film. Records show our onscreen partnership has always generated great interest among moviegoers. I hope this film will live up to that mark."

The Business Standard

The actress is also occupied with two other movies, titled 'Jam' and 'Gangchil.' Work on the latter has already been finished but the former is still under production.
 

