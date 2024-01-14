'The outfit I wore cost more than I got paid for the job': Neelanjona Neela

Photo: Courtesy

Neelanjona Neela first caught the public eye in Bangladesh as a finalist in a beauty pageant. This marked her breakthrough in the media – paving her way to modelling and acting.

Neela is now regularly seen in television dramas and occasionally graces films with her presence. In an upcoming psychological thriller 'Shyamakabya' directed by the acclaimed Badrul Anam Saud, Neela takes centre stage.

Neela as 'Shyama,' the complex protagonist in the rather highly awaited story-driven film, sparked a lot of interest and discussion in the country's showbiz sector. Perhaps reflective of her impact as a potential rising star.

Even though Neela started her acting journey 10 years ago, finally landing an acting gig under the direction of a noteworthy filmmaker has really put her in the limelight. Neela had also acted in an earlier movie made by Badrul Anam Saud.

"Working with great directors really brings out the best in an artist," Neela remarked, "This is why this is something we aspire to. I've been fortunate to work with skilled directors for most of my career. This has helped me earn the audience's affection, despite taking on fewer roles."

Neela is working on multiple films that many are looking forward to. She hasn't disclosed much about these films. When asked if her silence was a strategy to promote 'Shyamakabya,' Neela responded in the negative.

"The release of 'Shyamakabya' has been rescheduled, and its promotion is already underway. I'll discuss my other films once their release dates are set. Each of my projects is distinct in its execution and planning."

Since the time of Shabnur, Purnima and Apu Biswas, no new actress in the Bangladeshi film industry has been able to make a lasting mark. The question arises whether this is due to the actresses' limitations or the industry's challenges.

"I think there are reasons on both sides. Now, good films are being made in Bangladesh. There was some instability in the film [industry] for a while. Now, it seems to be progressing properly. I am optimistic," shared Neela.

Many contemporary actors have gained significant recognition and success through their acting skills. However, despite being equally talented, Neela seems to be somewhat behind them. " I don't think that's the case. It's about balance; I was focused on my graduation and personal life. Now, I'm dedicating more time to acting and media," Neela explained.

In the evolving landscape of Bangladesh's media industry, individuals with modern education are increasingly turning to acting as a career choice. Amidst this shift, Neela offers a personal perspective on the feasibility of acting as a sustainable profession and the realities of living on an actor's earnings.

"My income depends on how much work I'm doing. I think the remuneration for actors should be increased," she explained.

Neela also highlighted the costs associated with the profession, stating, "For drama work, I have to buy my own costumes and makeup. Just a while ago, the outfit I wore for a job was worth more than what I was paid," – shedding light on the financial challenges actors often face behind the glamour of the industry.