Sadia Ayman and her unexpected journey to fame

'Kajolrekha', directed by Gias Uddin Selim, is Sadia Ayman's most recent project that is set to be released.

The actress, who launched her career only three years ago, could not be more elated to be a part of such a big production.

After all, this early in their career, very few get an opportunity of this scale.

However, Sadia gained even more attention for her acting in another recent thriller titled 'Procholito'. Here, she plays the lead role of a curious girl, looking to solve the mysteries unfolding within the story.

She never played such a character before, but it all worked out just fine.

"People have mostly seen me in dramas and love stories. But playing a character of great intrigue and curiosity in a thriller was a completely different experience for me. Nevertheless, it was fantastic and the audience reaction really inspired me to venture into different genres of shows and movies," she said.

Usually, most who become an actor and make it big for themselves, tend to be highly ambitious about this line of work and start really young. But that was not the case for Sadia.

Unlike most, by the time she was introduced to the industry, she was already a university student.

Initially, she acted in small roles and worked in commercials. Her looks were praised and gradually, she began to get more work in the entertainment industry.

However, Sadia actually aspired to become a businesswoman, following in her family's footsteps. She even began studying at the university to fuel a career outside the entertainment world.

But the pandemic and its aftermath changed everything. Her first big break came with 'Phooler Namey Naam', a romantic project directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan in 2021.

She won the hearts of the audience with the role of 'Sara' in 'Mayashalik' in 2022, directed by Shihab Shaheen. Eventually, she became one of the most recognisable faces in romantic dramas and found herself hooked to acting.

"For a time, I was really filled with doubts about whether I want to continue with acting or not," she explained, adding, "But my ambitions changed after I saw how the audience responded to my projects. They were very positive and inspired me to keep acting."

"Each of these projects were bigger than the previous one, gaining more and more positive feedback from the community, and I slowly realised that entertainment has become my own world."

Her friends and family members have been supporting her throughout the journey. "My parents have never said no to me," she said.

In an industry where many spend decades in training, Sadia was learning on the job from her fellow actors and directors. It helped her navigate the intricacies of acting.

She also reads a lot of books and watches all kinds of films to enrich her knowledge of the craft.

"I am really passionate about what I do. It is common knowledge that every artist remains alive through their work. I still have a long way to go and a lot of things to explore as an actor, but I want to be my own person first," said the young actress.

She added that she has started to explore other genres to find her true self, focusing on areas where she believes she can shine most as an actress.

While there aren't many details about the coming future, the audience will be seeing more of Sadia Ayman, in perhaps even more memorable roles.

