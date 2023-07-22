Singer Shakira faces new probe over alleged tax fraud in Spain

Splash

Reuters
22 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 03:44 pm

Related News

Singer Shakira faces new probe over alleged tax fraud in Spain

Reuters
22 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 03:44 pm
Singer Shakira faces new probe over alleged tax fraud in Spain

Colombian singer Shakira, dubbed the Queen of Latin pop, is to be investigated for alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018, a Spanish court said on Thursday.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, who has sold millions of records worldwide, already faces legal proceedings in Spain and is expected to stand trial late in 2023 in another case relating to over €14.5 million ($14.31 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014.

In that case, the prosecutor is seeking an up to eight-year prison term for the 46-year-old star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak.

The court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, did not provide further details in its statement on Thursday and the prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shakira's legal team said she had not received any notification and found out about the new case through the press.

"The singer's legal team will not make any comment until the notification reaches her through the formal and legally established channels," they said in a statement.

Shakira is now based in Miami and she will have to be notified personally at her new address, they added.

"As she has already stated on numerous occasions, Shakira asserts that she has always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her artistic life in Miami and is calm and confident that her tax affairs will be resolved favourably," they added.
 

 

Shakira

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

3h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to invest in bonds

How to invest in bonds

1h | TBS Markets
Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

4h | TBS World
Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results