Shakib Khan set to star Pan-Indian film 'Dard' alongside Sonal Chauhan

Dallywood's megastar Shakib Khan is all set to make his mark as the lead actor in the Pan-Indian film 'Dard' alongside popular Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan.

The Pan-Indian film is being directed by Dhallywood's renowned filmmaker-distributor Anonno Mamun, the director of Shakib's successful film 'Nabab LLB' and also known for bringing Bollywood blockbusters 'Pathan' and 'Jawan' in theatres recently for the moviegoers in Bangladesh.

The film will be made in four languages - Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, and the shooting is scheduled to start from October 27.

A press conference was held at a Mumbai restaurant on Wednesday night, joined by the lead actors, director and other associates of the film.

'Dard' will also showcase other Bangladeshi and Indian actors including Jessia Islam, Rajesh Sharma, Rahul Dev and Paayel Sarkar.

The film is being jointly produced by Shakib's own production house SK Movies, alongside One World Movies, Bangladesh's Action Cut Entertainment, and Kibria Films.