First look of Shakib Khan's Eid film 'Rajkumar' out

Splash

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 11:13 am

Related News

First look of Shakib Khan's Eid film 'Rajkumar' out

The poster features the historic "Statue of Liberty" in New York along with a picture of Shakib Khan

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 11:13 am
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan shared a poster of his next film "Rajkumar" from his official Facebook page on Saturday (23 March).

"Create buzz & celebrate your Eid-ul-Fitr with #Rajkumar," reads the Facebook post. 

The poster features the historic "Statue of Liberty" in New York along with a picture of Shakib Khan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The film is set to release in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. 

This big-budget film is being directed by renowned director Himel Ashraf, known for "Priyotoma" and being produced by Arshad Anan. 

Earlier, at an iftar event, the film's producers announced that the trailer of "Rajkumar" will be shown at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Shakib's birthday on 28 March. 

As per local media, the film focuses on a love story, family relationships, and the journey of a youth with dreams of moving to America from Bangladesh. 

Shakib Khan / Shakib Khan movies / Dhallywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

27m | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

23h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

1h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

14h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

17h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

13h | Videos