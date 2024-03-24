First look of Shakib Khan's Eid film 'Rajkumar' out

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan shared a poster of his next film "Rajkumar" from his official Facebook page on Saturday (23 March).

"Create buzz & celebrate your Eid-ul-Fitr with #Rajkumar," reads the Facebook post.

The poster features the historic "Statue of Liberty" in New York along with a picture of Shakib Khan.

The film is set to release in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

This big-budget film is being directed by renowned director Himel Ashraf, known for "Priyotoma" and being produced by Arshad Anan.

Earlier, at an iftar event, the film's producers announced that the trailer of "Rajkumar" will be shown at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Shakib's birthday on 28 March.

As per local media, the film focuses on a love story, family relationships, and the journey of a youth with dreams of moving to America from Bangladesh.