Shakib Khan to star in Raihan Rafi's 'Toofan'

After recently announcing a new Redoan Rony directorial film starring Chanchal Chowdhury, 'Domm', Bangladeshi OTT giant Chorki alongside Alpha-i Studios and Indian film production and distribution company Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) announced another major collaboration on Monday.

This time it's the latest feature-length film of one of the industry's most exciting new directors, Raihan Rafi, who for the very first time will get the chance to direct Dhallywood's biggest, most bankable superstar, Shakib Khan, in a film titled 'Toofan'.

The announcement was made at a press conference Monday at the Pan Pacific Hotel Sonargaon, where the producers, director Raihan Rafi and Shakib Khan, briefed the media about the project.

"As I have always stated, there are infinite possibilities for our Bangladeshi movies. With almost 30 million Bangla-speaking audiences both domestically and outside, we have an enormous market for our cinema. Rafi is directing the film with whom I am working for the very first time, and three big production companies are collaborating on it. All in all, I'm excited about this movie," Shakib Khan said at the press conference.

Sharing his excitement with the media, Raihan Rafi said, "I am thrilled about the movie because this will be my first film with Superstar Shakib Khan, and also because three enormous film entities are teaming up for this film and the previously announced 'Domm'. This will undoubtedly mark a significant milestone for the Bangladeshi film industry."

Chorki CEO Redoan Rony, SVF Co-founder and Director Mahendra Soni and Alpha-i Studios Managing Director Shahriar Shakil also spoke about the film, all echoing the unity and expectations that the two films, 'Toofan' and 'Domm', will take the Bangla films industry to a new height.

Shooting of the film is expected to begin soon and it is going to hit the theatres during next year's Eid Ul Azha, the makers informed at the press conference.