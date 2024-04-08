Eid releases are no longer a surefire bet for filmmakers

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
08 April, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 09:36 am

Related News

Eid releases are no longer a surefire bet for filmmakers

Last Eid, ‘Priyotoma’ and ‘Surongo’ stood out for their financial success. However, movies filled with big star names such as ‘Casino’, ‘Prohelika’, and ‘Laal Saree’ struggled, unable to earn back even a third of their initial investments

Sohel Ahsan
08 April, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 09:36 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In Bangladesh, Eid turns the spotlight onto cinemas, overshadowing most other forms of visual entertainment. Normally, movie buffs might not frequent movie theatres that much, but Eid changes everything, drawing crowds in thousands. This surge in interest prompts filmmakers to premiere their finest works during this festive season.

According to a prominent figure from the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors Association, only about 50 theatres stay open year-round, but during Eid, this number soars to 200, including 35 multiplexes, showcasing the festive season's significance for the film industry.

However, outside of Eid, the film industry faces a tough challenge in recouping investments, making Eid the critical season for box office success. Despite this, not every film released during Eid manages to hit the mark in terms of commercial success.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Last Eid saw the release of several notable films, with 'Priyotoma' and 'Surongo' standing out for their financial success. On the other hand, movies filled with big star names such as 'Casino', 'Prohelika', and 'Laal Saree' struggled, unable to earn back even a third of their initial investments.

Just ten years back, Eid was a golden time for movies and theatres, bringing in large profits. There were over a thousand theatres eager to show films, with even more opening up for Eid. Back then, investing one crore takas into a film almost certainly meant you'd make your money back in just a week. There were way more theatres than there were movies to fill them.

Fast forward to today, and the picture has changed dramatically. Only around 200 theatres are left offering Eid specials, even as the number of new movies hitting the screens has gone up significantly.

Audiences nowadays are picky, preferring movies with big names. Last year, only films featuring stars like Shakib Khan and Afran Nisho turned a profit, drawing in larger crowds.

With Eid around the corner, there's buzz about 11 new films, and many are already set for release. Among these, Shakib Khan's 'Rajkumar' is the one everyone's waiting for, likely to be shown in nearly every theatre.

Shakib Khan is a giant in the Dhallywood scene, with a fan base that spans the country. His name alone pulls people into theatres, especially in the countryside, making 'Rajkumar' the expected hit of the season. Other films like 'Kajol Rekha', 'Omor', 'Dewaler Desh', and 'Shonar Char' are also catching attention, but it's the Eid festival that truly brings the crowds.

Alarm bells

People involved with the film industry have expressed disappointment regarding the upcoming Eid's film market and business.

Kazi Hayat, the head of the Film Directors' Association, expressed his worries: " I've heard that we might get over a dozen new movies this Eid. That worries me, because I doubt they'll all turn a profit. What's more, the pop-up cinemas that appear for Eid won't last, and soon after, it'll be the Hindi movies taking centre stage again."

Mia Alauddin, from the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors Association, oscillated between hope and reality: " I'm really hoping for a bustling film market this Eid, where every film hits it big. But honestly, it looks grim for most films. Only 'Rajkumar', thanks to Shakib Khan's appeal, seems to be generating any real buzz. Films with lesser-known actors are facing an uphill battle just to get screened."

Khorshed Alam Khasru, a prominent figure in film production, highlighted a strategic issue: "Eid usually means a windfall with the opening of seasonal cinemas. However, releasing more than a few movies during this time could backfire, leading to losses for almost everyone involved."

Top News

Eid / Films / Shakib Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

23m | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

22h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

22h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

13h | Videos
Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

1h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

18h | Videos
Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

11h | Videos