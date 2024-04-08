Eid releases are no longer a surefire bet for filmmakers

In Bangladesh, Eid turns the spotlight onto cinemas, overshadowing most other forms of visual entertainment. Normally, movie buffs might not frequent movie theatres that much, but Eid changes everything, drawing crowds in thousands. This surge in interest prompts filmmakers to premiere their finest works during this festive season.

According to a prominent figure from the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors Association, only about 50 theatres stay open year-round, but during Eid, this number soars to 200, including 35 multiplexes, showcasing the festive season's significance for the film industry.

However, outside of Eid, the film industry faces a tough challenge in recouping investments, making Eid the critical season for box office success. Despite this, not every film released during Eid manages to hit the mark in terms of commercial success.

Last Eid saw the release of several notable films, with 'Priyotoma' and 'Surongo' standing out for their financial success. On the other hand, movies filled with big star names such as 'Casino', 'Prohelika', and 'Laal Saree' struggled, unable to earn back even a third of their initial investments.

Just ten years back, Eid was a golden time for movies and theatres, bringing in large profits. There were over a thousand theatres eager to show films, with even more opening up for Eid. Back then, investing one crore takas into a film almost certainly meant you'd make your money back in just a week. There were way more theatres than there were movies to fill them.

Fast forward to today, and the picture has changed dramatically. Only around 200 theatres are left offering Eid specials, even as the number of new movies hitting the screens has gone up significantly.

Audiences nowadays are picky, preferring movies with big names. Last year, only films featuring stars like Shakib Khan and Afran Nisho turned a profit, drawing in larger crowds.

With Eid around the corner, there's buzz about 11 new films, and many are already set for release. Among these, Shakib Khan's 'Rajkumar' is the one everyone's waiting for, likely to be shown in nearly every theatre.

Shakib Khan is a giant in the Dhallywood scene, with a fan base that spans the country. His name alone pulls people into theatres, especially in the countryside, making 'Rajkumar' the expected hit of the season. Other films like 'Kajol Rekha', 'Omor', 'Dewaler Desh', and 'Shonar Char' are also catching attention, but it's the Eid festival that truly brings the crowds.

Alarm bells

People involved with the film industry have expressed disappointment regarding the upcoming Eid's film market and business.

Kazi Hayat, the head of the Film Directors' Association, expressed his worries: " I've heard that we might get over a dozen new movies this Eid. That worries me, because I doubt they'll all turn a profit. What's more, the pop-up cinemas that appear for Eid won't last, and soon after, it'll be the Hindi movies taking centre stage again."

Mia Alauddin, from the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors Association, oscillated between hope and reality: " I'm really hoping for a bustling film market this Eid, where every film hits it big. But honestly, it looks grim for most films. Only 'Rajkumar', thanks to Shakib Khan's appeal, seems to be generating any real buzz. Films with lesser-known actors are facing an uphill battle just to get screened."

Khorshed Alam Khasru, a prominent figure in film production, highlighted a strategic issue: "Eid usually means a windfall with the opening of seasonal cinemas. However, releasing more than a few movies during this time could backfire, leading to losses for almost everyone involved."