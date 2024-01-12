How Priyotoma and Surongo broke Dhallywood’s box office slumber

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
12 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 03:42 pm

Related News

How Priyotoma and Surongo broke Dhallywood’s box office slumber

The Business Standard looks back at how Priyotoma and Surongo became the biggest hits of 2023 for Dhallywood, after years of struggle to find a success formula

Sohel Ahsan
12 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 03:42 pm
Collage: TBS
Collage: TBS

Bangladesh's film industry has been struggling since the early 2000s. To recoup their investment, movie-makers had turned to creating vulgar content, which pushed general audiences away from movie theatres. Many cinemas over time shut down and the industry survived only on Shakib Khan.  

But there's a limit to how many movies one actor can do. 

On the flipside, a handful of creative filmmakers pursued their passion despite the state of the industry.  They produced movies like 'Hawa' and 'Poran', which earned them praise but not much money at the box office.

In 2023, two movies, 'Priyotoma' and 'Surongo', however, broke against that trend.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

'Priyotoma' was popular for its emotional simplicity and music, including a hit title track. The pairing of Shakib Khan with Idhika Paul from Kolkata and the film's unique promotional methods also helped make it a hit. It attracted families, which is uncommon for movies in this industry nowadays. 

Following its success in Bangladesh, it was also released in North America and India. The film, which cost 2.5 crore takas to make, went on to earn about 42 crores.

'Surongo', which came out on the same day, offered a fresh story, focusing more on adventure than the usual fight scenes and songs. The film also gained attention due to Afran Nisho, a well-known TV actor, making his first appearance in cinema, alongside Tama Mirza. With a production budget of 2 crores, the film managed to make about 15 crores.

'Surongo', was produced by Shahriar Shakil and Redoan Rony and directed by Raihan Rafi while 'Priyotoma' was produced by Arshad Adnan and directed by Himel Ashraf. 

"My interest in 'Priyotoma' was piqued by seeing Shakib Khan's old age look in the movie," said Mazhar Rubel, a moviegoer from the Board Bazar area in Gazipur. He watched both movies in the theater. 

"I watched 'Surongo' because of Afran Nisho, to see how he acts in movies. I went with my family."

"Audiences always want to see simple and ordinary stories, which 'Priyotoma' has. And the promotion was good," said Himel Ashraf, the director of 'Priyotoma'.

"I think that making the story of 'Surongo' easy to understand for audiences was an important part of its success," said director Raihan Rafi. "Because of this, we earned several times more than our investment."

'Priyotoma' is the most successful movie since 'Beder Meye Josna', said Miah Alauddin, Senior Vice-President of the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors Association.

"The presence of Shakib Khan is a reason for its success because he has his own audience. Moreover, viewers want to see 'clean' stories," he said.

"At least two such movies should be released each year," Miah added.

Mohammad Iqbal from the Bangladesh Film Producers Association also highlighted the significance of music in 'Priyotoma'. 

"I think the two songs and the background score from 'Priyotoma' are a major reason for its commercial success."

 

Movie / surongo / Priyotoma / Afran Nisho / Shakib Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

18h | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

19h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

20h | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

17h | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

2h | Videos