Raihan Rafi brewing a storm with Shakib-Chanchal starrer 'Toofan'

Director Raihan Rafi's upcoming Eid-ul-Adha film's teaser has been released by Chorki. Titled 'Toofan,' the movie boasts two of Bangladesh's greatest actors— Shakib Khan and Chanchal Chowdhury.

The 90-second trailer mostly features Shakib adorned in eccentric outfits, befitting of a con man. In one of the multiple action sequences, Shakib is seen wielding through a hallway with a minigun in true Terminator-2 fashion. The teaser later moves on to the scene which introduces Chanchal's character.

Toofan features an impressive cast including Mimi Chakraborty and Masuma Rahman Nabila besides Shakib and Chanchal.

The film is slated for release in theatres and in Chorki during the upcoming Eid.