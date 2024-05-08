Raihan Rafi brewing a storm with Shakib-Chanchal starrer 'Toofan'

Splash

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:43 am

Related News

Raihan Rafi brewing a storm with Shakib-Chanchal starrer 'Toofan'

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:43 am
Screengrab from &#039;Toofan&#039; teaser.
Screengrab from 'Toofan' teaser.

Director Raihan Rafi's upcoming Eid-ul-Adha film's teaser has been released by Chorki. Titled 'Toofan,' the movie boasts two of Bangladesh's greatest actors— Shakib Khan and Chanchal Chowdhury.

The 90-second trailer mostly features Shakib adorned in eccentric outfits, befitting of a con man. In one of the multiple action sequences, Shakib is seen wielding through a hallway with a minigun in true Terminator-2 fashion. The teaser later moves on to the scene which introduces Chanchal's character.

Toofan features an impressive cast including Mimi Chakraborty and Masuma Rahman Nabila besides Shakib and Chanchal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The film is slated for release in theatres and in Chorki during the upcoming Eid.

Shakib Khan / Raihan Rafi / Toofan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

59m | Pursuit
The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

20h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The future of whales is under threat

The future of whales is under threat

Now | Videos
Apple is reportedly developing chips to run AI

Apple is reportedly developing chips to run AI

44m | Videos
This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

13h | Videos
Kite festival in Japan

Kite festival in Japan

2h | Videos