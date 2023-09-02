President Shahabuddin attends special screening of 'Priyotoma' at Star Cineplex

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 01:30 pm

President Shahabuddin embracing Shakib Khan. Photo: Screengrab from Facebook
On Friday, the 22nd President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin attended a special screening of Shakib Khan starrer film "Priyotoma" at Star Cineplex located in SKS Tower, Mohakhali of the capital. 

This special screening was arranged in response to a request from the President's son Arshad Adnan, who is the producer of the film.

Arshad Adnan told the Business Standard, "After planning several times, I finally managed to show my beloved to my father and mother and that too I myself watched the first movie completely. I am very happy to organize such an event on my mother's birthday. Father and mother are my world. They are impressed by my beloved, I think this is the biggest recognition or honor for me."

"Also, I have infinite love for the audience. Because they are the ones who have brought Priyatma so far with love. I would like to thank all my family members and those outside who supported me in this event on my invitation," Arshad added.

The event drew a distinguished crowd of special guests, including the First Lady Dr Rebecca Sultana, renowned actor Shakib Khan, the film's producer Arshad Adnan, its director Himel Ashraf, celebrated lyricist Prince Mahmud, and popular actresses Tarin and Nusrat Faria among numerous other notable personalities.

Shakib Khan, an integral part of the film, shared a video on his social media account, capturing the heartfelt moment when President Mohammed Shahabuddin warmly embraced him following the screening of "Priyotoma". 

Furthermore, on Friday (2 September) night, Himel Ashraf, the film's producer, took to his Facebook profile to share a photo along with a caption that read, "Bangladesh's honorable President and his family enjoyed the movie 'Priyotoma' at the cinema." 

 

