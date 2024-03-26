Independence Day: Putin greets Bangladesh president, PM

Bangladesh

UNB
26 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:03 pm

Related News

Independence Day: Putin greets Bangladesh president, PM

UNB
26 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday greeted Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the nation's Independence Day.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country - the Independence Day," he said.

The Russia-Bangladesh relations have been traditionally developing in the spirit of friendship, Putin said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I am convinced that through mutual efforts, we will contribute to their further development for the benefit of our peoples and in the interests of stronger regional security and stability," said the Russian President.

"I wish you sound health and every success, and to all citizens of Bangladesh - peace and prosperity," reads the message.

Russian PM greets PM Hasina

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Independence Day.

"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, please accept congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the People's Republic of Bangladesh - the Independence Day," he said.

He said the Russia-Bangladesh relations have been developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

"Trade and economic cooperation is gradually advancing, and perspective joint projects are being realised," said the Russian Prime Minister.

"I am convinced that active work between the governments will contribute to strengthening the entire gamut of practical interaction. This fully corresponds with the interests of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Bangladesh," he said.

The Russian PM wished Sheikh Hasina, sound health, well-being and new achievements in her responsible work and to the friendly Bangladeshi people - happiness and prosperity.

Top News

Putin / Sheikh Hasina / President Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

9h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

8m | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

23m | Videos
First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

1h | Videos
Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

3h | Videos