Independence Day: Putin greets Bangladesh president, PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday greeted Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the nation's Independence Day.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country - the Independence Day," he said.

The Russia-Bangladesh relations have been traditionally developing in the spirit of friendship, Putin said.

"I am convinced that through mutual efforts, we will contribute to their further development for the benefit of our peoples and in the interests of stronger regional security and stability," said the Russian President.

"I wish you sound health and every success, and to all citizens of Bangladesh - peace and prosperity," reads the message.

Russian PM greets PM Hasina

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Independence Day.

"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, please accept congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the People's Republic of Bangladesh - the Independence Day," he said.

He said the Russia-Bangladesh relations have been developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

"Trade and economic cooperation is gradually advancing, and perspective joint projects are being realised," said the Russian Prime Minister.

"I am convinced that active work between the governments will contribute to strengthening the entire gamut of practical interaction. This fully corresponds with the interests of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Bangladesh," he said.

The Russian PM wished Sheikh Hasina, sound health, well-being and new achievements in her responsible work and to the friendly Bangladeshi people - happiness and prosperity.