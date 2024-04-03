Play an active role in int'l forums to resolve Rohingya issue: President to outgoing NZ envoy

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (3 April) urged New Zealand to play an active role in international forums to solve the Rohingya crisis.

The president made this call when New Zealand's High Commissioner to Bangladesh David Pine paid a farewell call at Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

During the meeting, President Shahabuddin thanked the outgoing high commissioner for successfully performing his duties.

The president said that New Zealand is one of the countries that recognised Bangladesh soon after independence.

He said that Bangladesh and New Zealand have excellent bilateral relations. Pointing out that there is ample opportunity to expand the relationship between the two countries in various fields including trade and investment, the president emphasised on exchanging visits at the public and private levels of the two countries to exploit these possibilities.

The president said that even though Bangladesh has sheltered more than eleven lakh Rohingyas forcibly displaced from Myanmar for humanitarian reasons, it is currently a major problem for the country, and the pressure on the government and people of the country is increasing with each passing day.

He expressed hope that New Zealand will play an active role in the international forum for the dignified return of the Rohingyas to their country.

The president also said that New Zealand is one of the preferred destinations for Bangladeshi students in terms of higher education.

He expressed hope that in the future Bangladeshi students will get more opportunities in the field of higher education in New Zealand.

During the meeting, the outgoing high commissioner of New Zealand expressed his gratitude to the president for full cooperation in fulfilling his duties.

He also spoke about increasing the opportunities for higher education of Bangladeshis in New Zealand in the future.

Secretaries of the president's office were also present during the meeting.