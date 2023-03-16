Mahfuzur Rahman first Bangladeshi artist to receive Dubai’s Golden Visa under Arts and Culture

Dubai-based Bangladeshi artist Mahfuzur Rahman has recently received Golden Visa from Dubai Culture, the government organization in charge of promoting art and culture in the UAE, for his work in the field of arts.

The Golden Visa is a special initiative of the UAE government to encourage foreign talents and provide them with long-term residency in the country.

Known for his unique style and extensive creative works, Rahman has been showcasing his art in various exhibitions and galleries around the world for many years. His works have received critical acclaim and praise from art lovers and collectors alike.

The Golden Visa is a significant achievement for Mahfuzur Rahman, as it recognizes his contribution to the art world and his potential to create a positive impact on the arts and culture of the UAE.

Mahfuzur Rahman's achievements have been widely celebrated in Bangladesh. Sharing his reaction to UNB, Rahman said that this achievement signifies the growing recognition and appreciation of Bangladeshi art on the international stage, and it provides a valuable platform for artists in the country to showcase their unique talents and perspectives.

He added that this achievement serves as an inspiration for other self-taught artists in Bangladesh and around the world. It highlights the importance of pursuing one's passions and dreams, and this recognition also offers a sense of pride and validation to the entire self-taught artist community, showcasing their potential and providing a path for future success.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residency program that was introduced by the UAE government in 2019 and is part of a larger program to attract foreign talents and encourage them to contribute to the country's economic and cultural growth.