Mahfuzur Rahman to air solo concert on this Eid too

Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of ATN Bangla, is all set to entertain his fans with his latest solo concert 'Tomake Chay' during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert 'Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy

The show is scheduled to be aired on ATN Bangla at 10:30pm on the first day of Eid, read a press release.

Since 2016, Mahfuzur Rahman has been doing his own musical performances on ATN Bangla and has garnered overwhelming appreciation from audiences.

In the upcoming show, there will be a total of 11 songs, composed by Mannan Mohammad and Rajesh Ghosh.

Mannan Mohammad and Rajesh Ghosh have written the lyrics of the songs, titled – Bachte Parbo Na, Tomakei Chay, Khub Beshi Bhalobashi, Ey Bu key Shudhu Tumi, Keno Dure Thakho, Khub Sohoje, BHabhi ami Jotober, Shukher Rong, Tumi Amar, Bhebhechile Tumi and Chadh Ruposhi.