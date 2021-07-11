Mahfuzur Rahman to air solo concert on this Eid too

Glitz

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:12 pm

Related News

Mahfuzur Rahman to air solo concert on this Eid too

The show is scheduled to be aired on ATN Bangla at 10:30 pm on the first day of Eid

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:12 pm
Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert &#039;Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy
Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert 'Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy

Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of ATN Bangla, is all set to entertain his fans with his latest solo concert 'Tomake Chay' during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert &#039;Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy
Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert 'Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy

The show is scheduled to be aired on ATN Bangla at 10:30pm on the first day of Eid, read a press release.

Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert &#039;Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy
Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert 'Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy

Since 2016, Mahfuzur Rahman has been doing his own musical performances on ATN Bangla and has garnered overwhelming appreciation from audiences.

Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert &#039;Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy
Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert 'Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy

In the upcoming show, there will be a total of 11 songs, composed by Mannan Mohammad and Rajesh Ghosh.

Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert &#039;Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy
Mahfuzur Rahman solo concert 'Tomake Chay’ on Eid . Photo: Courtesy

Mannan Mohammad and Rajesh Ghosh have written the lyrics of the songs, titled – Bachte Parbo Na, Tomakei Chay, Khub Beshi Bhalobashi, Ey Bu key Shudhu Tumi, Keno Dure Thakho, Khub Sohoje, BHabhi ami Jotober, Shukher Rong, Tumi Amar, Bhebhechile Tumi and Chadh Ruposhi.

Top News

Mahfuzur Rahman / Eid-ul-Adha / Tomake Chay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

19h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion