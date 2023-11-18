Child actress Farzina gets her dream home

The Sunamganj District Administration has committed to providing a residence for Farzina Aktar, a nine-year-old from Taherpur Upazila, who gained recognition by winning a special award in child acting at the National Film Awards.

Assurances from the District Commissioner include financial aid and educational support for Farzina and her family.

Farzina captured people's attention not only for her performance in the 2022 film "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura," but also for the hardships her family faced.

An article titled "She Wishes to Build a Home with the Award Money" in the Prothom Alo newspaper highlighted the challenges her financially disadvantaged father encountered, leading to the sale of their only residence.

"I have come to Dhaka to get a film award. If I get money, I will build a house with that money as we don't have a home," words by her father who is a farmer, went viral on social media platforms.

Sharing her desire to build a home with the award money, Farzina's dreams swiftly circulated on various social media platforms, striking a chord with numerous individuals who extended their support.

The heartwarming tale of Farzina Aktar and her family's determination has attracted widespread attention and backing from different sources.

Earlier, according to local media reports, the Universal Medical College Hospital also donated 50,000 BDT to aid in the construction of a home for the deserving family. Furthermore, the UNO of Taherpur has extended a supportive gesture by offering 10,000 BDT.