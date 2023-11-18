Child actress Farzina gets her dream home

Splash

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 04:20 pm

Related News

Child actress Farzina gets her dream home

She captured the hearts of viewers for her performance in the 2022 film "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura"

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Farzina Aktar receiving award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected
Farzina Aktar receiving award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected

The Sunamganj District Administration has committed to providing a residence for Farzina Aktar, a nine-year-old from Taherpur Upazila, who gained recognition by winning a special award in child acting at the National Film Awards.

Assurances from the District Commissioner include financial aid and educational support for Farzina and her family.

Farzina captured people's attention not only for her performance in the 2022 film "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura," but also for the hardships her family faced.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An article titled "She Wishes to Build a Home with the Award Money" in the Prothom Alo newspaper highlighted the challenges her financially disadvantaged father encountered, leading to the sale of their only residence.

"I have come to Dhaka to get a film award. If I get money, I will build a house with that money as we don't have a home," words by her father who is a farmer, went viral on social media platforms. 

Sharing her desire to build a home with the award money, Farzina's dreams swiftly circulated on various social media platforms, striking a chord with numerous individuals who extended their support.

The heartwarming tale of Farzina Aktar and her family's determination has attracted widespread attention and backing from different sources. 

Earlier, according to local media reports, the  Universal Medical College Hospital also donated 50,000 BDT to aid in the construction of a home for the deserving family. Furthermore, the UNO of Taherpur has extended a supportive gesture by offering 10,000 BDT.

Bangladesh

Child artists / Bangladeshi artist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

47m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy