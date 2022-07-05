Mahfuzur Rahman is back again with Eid special songs in 'Ronger Dunia'

Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman and managing director of private satellite TV channel ATN Bangla, is set to burn the stage with Eid special songs in his solo program "Ronger Dunia".

His singing show will hit ATN Bangla at 10:30 pm on the very first day of Eid, reports local media.

According to sources, the show will comprise of 9 songs composed by Mannan Mohammad and Rajesh Ghosh.

Alongside singing, Mahfuzur Rahman has penned the songs along with Nazma Mohammad and Rajesh Ghosh.

Overlooking a plethora of criticism, Mahfuzur Rahman is treating fans with Eid special songs since 2016.