Mafuzur Rahman to return with Eid special solo concert

Splash

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:45 pm

Related News

Mafuzur Rahman to return with Eid special solo concert

Mahfuzur Rahman's singing show will hit ATN Bangla at 10:30pm on the very first day of Eid

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Mahfuzur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Mahfuzur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman and managing director of private satellite TV channel ATN Bangla, is back again on the television screen with 10 solo songs this Eid.

His singing show will hit ATN Bangla at 10:30 pm on the very first day of Eid, reports local media.

Mahfuzur Rahman has garnered both immense popularity and criticism since he debuted as a singer during Eid-Ul-Adha in 2016.

Despite a surge of criticism, Mahfuzur Rahman's singing show was the most popular programme released on Eid that year.

Overlooking all the condemnation, Mahfuzur Rahman has been striking with new songs over the past few years. 

 

Mahfuzur Rahman / ATN Bangla / song / Eid show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

4h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

8h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

8h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

46m | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

51m | Videos
Bede tradition, culture disappearing

Bede tradition, culture disappearing

56m | Videos
Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals