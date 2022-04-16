Mafuzur Rahman to return with Eid special solo concert

Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman and managing director of private satellite TV channel ATN Bangla, is back again on the television screen with 10 solo songs this Eid.

His singing show will hit ATN Bangla at 10:30 pm on the very first day of Eid, reports local media.

Mahfuzur Rahman has garnered both immense popularity and criticism since he debuted as a singer during Eid-Ul-Adha in 2016.

Despite a surge of criticism, Mahfuzur Rahman's singing show was the most popular programme released on Eid that year.

Overlooking all the condemnation, Mahfuzur Rahman has been striking with new songs over the past few years.