Mahfuzur produces his best performance at the Commonwealth games

Despite his best performance in track and field at Alexander Stadium, Mahfuzur could not come close to a medal as he finished 11th among the thirteen athletes.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh athlete Mahfuzur Rahman produced his best performance in the men's high jump in the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Games as he successfully crossed the height of 2.10 meters.

Despite his best performance in track and field at Alexander Stadium, Mahfuzur could not come close to a medal as he finished 11th among the thirteen athletes.

New Zealand's Hamish Kerr won gold in this event with a jump of 2.25 meters.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medalist Brendon Starc, won silver while Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar secured the bronze medal in this event.

This is India's first medal in the high jump in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

After the initial success in table tennis, Bangladesh did not see any more success in the games. In men's singles, Rifat Sabbir lost 4-0 sets to Ghana's Derek Abrefa while Muhtasin Hriday lost 4-1 sets to his Pakistan rival Fahad Khawaja.

Earlier, he lost to Guyana's Christopher Franklin by the same margin.

Meanwhile, Umme Hafsa Rumki of Bangladesh is scheduled to participate in the women's high jump qualifying round today (Thursday). Rakibul Hasan is also scheduled to run in the 200m sprint heat.

In the table tennis mixed doubles event, Bangladesh's Muhtasin Hriday-Sadia Rahman Mou pair is scheduled to face Yograja Akhilen-Zalim Nandasree pair of Mauritius while Mufradul Hamza and Sonam Sultana pair will play against South Africa's Kogil Theo-Mphanga Jodoa pair.

In the men's doubles event, the Hamza-Sabbi pair will face Nigeria's rivals Amadi-Olajilade pair. Ramhimlian Bom and Hridoy will play against Fiji's Vicky-Chauhan duo.

Commonwealth Games / Athletics / Mahfuzur Rahman

