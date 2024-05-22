Is Katrina Kaif pregnant with her first baby?

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours are all over the internet.

The internet is obsessed with a new video of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walking together on the streets of London. After the video surfaced online, social media was flooded with comments about how Katrina is expecting her first child with her husband.

A report by Zoom has claimed that the actor is indeed pregnant.

Per a source quoted by the portal, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours are not off the mark.

The source said, ' if all goes well, Katrina and Vicky will welcome their first child in the UK'. Earlier in February this year, actor Anushka Sharma gave birth to her second child, son Akaay, in London, as per multiple reports.

The source quoted by Zoom added that Katrina, who has grown up in the UK and owns a house in London's Hampstead, will deliver her baby in London.

While vacationing in London, a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walking hand in hand went viral, capturing fans' attention as they noticed Katrina's alleged baby bump.

Katrina-Vicky's new video from London fuelled pregnancy rumours, with some on social media even saying that Katrina looks 'more pregnant' than actor Deepika Padukone, who is set to deliver her first baby in September 2024.