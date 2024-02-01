Ananta Jalil set to be the next Masud Rana

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 02:31 pm

Ananta Jalil. Photo: Collected
Ananta Jalil. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's celebrity couple Ananta Jalil and Barsha have been picked to co-star in the leading roles for the upcoming Masud Rana project. 

The action thriller named "Cheetah" will be produced by Jazz Multimedia. 

The movie's official announcement was made at the capital's Dhaka Club. Jazz Multimedia went live from their official Facebook page during the announcement. 

The announcement also stressed that this project marks the first collaboration between Ananta Jalil, Barsha, and Jazz Multimedia.

Rajiv Kumar Biswas will be directing the movie and the filming for this project is scheduled to start in May 2024. 

Earlier on 25 August 2023 "MR-9: Do or Die" was released in Bangladesh which also was based on the famous fictional spy Masud Rana. It was directed by Bangladeshi-American director Asif Akbar. 

 

