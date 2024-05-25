'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown ties the knot with Jake Bongiovi

The 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, the model, have tied the knot.

According to The Sun, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi and Brown's parents attended the intimate and romantic ceremony where the couple exchanged vows.

The couple is planning a larger celebration later this year, reports PEOPLE.

The pair, who ignited romance rumours in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a selfie with the actress, initially connected through Instagram. They "were friends for a bit" before they began dating, as the actress revealed to Wired in 2022.

Later that month, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted holding hands in New York City.

They also appeared together on several red carpets, including the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the season 4 premiere of Brown's Netflix series, while continuing to share glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

In 2023, the Enola Holmes star began the year by calling Bongiovi her "partner for life."

Four months later, Bongiovi proposed.

Brown announced their engagement on Instagram on 11 April, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple embracing. She captioned the announcement with a line from Taylor Swift's "Lover": "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

Following the engagement, Brown shared several wedding planning updates. In August 2023, she told Women's Wear Daily (WWD) that she found the process "so fun," describing it as "such an exciting time in my life."

She also expressed her wish to keep the intimate details of their wedding private. "I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," she told WWD. "And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

"So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest," she added.