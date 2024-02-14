Valentine's of the stars

Actors are particularly good at portraying dynamic characters in different scenarios, to tell stories that immerse their viewers.

Among television series and movies, romance is one of the most popular genres, where they explore love and its different faces. But behind the curtains, the stars of these shows have private lives that are filled with genuine connections and loved ones.

Lives that consist of love, separation, or chapters of affection, which are composed just like those of ordinary people.

Moreover, it is not uncommon for actors to fall in love with each other while working together. Many of them even end up getting married and become stellar couples.

With Valentine's Day spreading love in the air, here are some such couples, who represent happy and healthy bonds.

'Same beautiful love as before'

Tauquir and Bipasha

Tauquir Ahmed and Bipasha Hayat are two iconic actors who have appeared in both theatre and the big screen. They have starred in many productions together, such as Harjit (1996) and Beli (1996).

With both their careers starting in the '90s and a relationship more than 20 years old, they are still going strong as a happy couple, with two children.

"We developed feelings for each other while acting together, eventually we got married in 1999," commented Tauquir.

Tauquir and Bipasha first crossed paths when they joined a theatre group named 'Natyakendra,' where they are still active members. Their journey began with mutual admiration for each other's performances on stage. As they collaborated more, their bond grew stronger, leading them to unwittingly fall in love.

For a while, neither confessed their feelings, keeping the budding romance a secret. However, they eventually opened up about their love for each other. Their love story culminated in a wedding, celebrated and arranged with the help of both their families.

"Then, all of a sudden, I noticed that he began to take extra care of me. We found ourselves exploring different places in Dhaka together whenever we could steal moments from our work. The funny thing is, I realised that Tauquir had fallen in love with me," said Bipasha, reminiscing about the start of her lifelong partnership with Tauquir.

Bipasha also stated that Tauquir was aware that his feelings were being reciprocated. However, Bipasha waited for Tauquir to make the first move, to confess first. And this 'playing hard to get' went on for about two years.

Bipasha also had a few words of wisdom. She said in an earlier interview, "There's a vast difference between love on screen and love in real life. In our time, love was filled with deep emotions and respect. Nowadays, young people rush into love, hurry into marriage, and just as quickly, those marriages fall apart. The current generation seems incredibly restless."

The duo has been residing in New York for the past three years.

"We are doing just fine really," said Tauqir with much delight. "We both divide everything among ourselves, regardless of what it may be. We are living life with the same beautiful love as before," he added.

'The perfect mix of love and affection'

Sabbir and Chumki

Another such example is the duo of Mir Sabbir and Farzana Chumki. Their story is quite similar, and their bond is just as strong. They both fell in love while working in the same industry and tied the knot after a long time of being in love.

Mir Sabbir first expressed his fondness for Farzana Chumki through a letter, marking the beginning of their romance.

Reflecting on this, Sabbir had shared in a past interview, "I was the one who first proposed to Chumki. I wrote down my feelings of affection and love in a note. Even before that, there had been a budding sense of liking between us."

Afterwards, using a different name, Chumki made a phone call to Mir Sabbir's house. Even though she used an alias, Sabbir recognized it was Chumki calling.

This marked the beginning of the star couple's romance. Before their love story officially started, Chumki secretly visited Sabbir's house to gather information about him.

Even if they couldn't meet every day, Sabbir would write letters to Chumki almost daily, and Chumki would send back cartoons she drew.

This heartfelt gesture led to their love story blossoming into a beautiful relationship, culminating in their marriage on Valentine's Day in 2003.

Love, arguments, and the cycle of making up are deeply intertwined. Chumki and Sabbir experienced their share of ups and downs before and after declaring their love, and they still do.

The beauty of their love changes over time, whether before or after marriage, or in the present. When asked if they feel jealous seeing each other perform romantic roles with other actors, both Chumki and Sabbir agree that it doesn't bother them.

Sabbir says, "Marriage is all about love, care, and understanding. Sure, there will be moments of tears and frustration, but in the end, your true place of comfort is with each other."

Chumki believes, "In marriage, you'll find both joy and sorrow, and it requires giving up things for one another. Yet, when all is said and done, being able to relax and feel at peace at home is what marriage offers."

The pair is still active in the industry to this day and are hailed as one of the most ideal partners in the media industry. They have two children.

Sabbir and Chumki are living a happy and peaceful life right now.

"Our relationship is the perfect mix of love and affection," expressed Sabbir. "This affection is the main support and is what keeps us going. Our two children are also bound by the same bond of love," he said.

'The thought of losing her scares me': Nayeem and Nadia

One of the most celebrated couples of the entertainment industry is FS Nayeem and actress and model Nadia Ahmed. Both of them are individually well-known for their work and personality.

Their love started budding in the year of 2015 and slowly blossomed over the year. In 2016, they both took the next step in their relationship and got married.

They share a fantastic chemistry and that is what essentially brought them together and still holds them strong.

"I used to see Nadia as a co-worker once, so I didn't really care if I lost her," said FS Nayeem. "But now that has changed completely. I want Nadia to always be by my side and spend my life with her. The thought of losing her scares me," he added.

Nadia Ahmed is equally as enchanted by Nayeem. "He has been very caring and loving towards me," she expressed. "He always showers me with affection, which mostly comes in the form of surprises. And I love each and every bit of it," she concluded.

Despite being in an industry where their on-screen relationships are performances, the love for their partners, off screen, runs deep. Even decades later, some of these couples have been able to keep their spark just as new.

Valentine's Day or not, love is always in the air.

