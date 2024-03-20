Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce is official

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony Photo: (arianagrande/Instagram)

After nearly three years of marriage, the divorce between US singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez is now official.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment on Tuesday finalized the split between the 30-year-old pop star and the 28-year-old real estate broker, reports BBC.

As per their settlement, Grande will make a one-time payment of $1.25 million (£980,000) to Gomez.

Grande filed for divorce six months ago, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple's relationship commenced in January 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic, and they tied the knot in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony at her Montecito, California home in May 2021.

In addition to the one-time payment, the settlement also grants Gomez half the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

Grande will also cover up to $25,000 for his lawyers' fees, with no future alimony.

According to court documents, the couple separated over a year ago and had a prenuptial agreement. With no legal disputes and no children involved, the divorce proceedings were swiftly finalized.

Gomez, who was raised in southern California, has been working in the luxury real estate market for a decade, according to his profile on the AKG website.

He and Grande were first spotted kissing in February 2020 at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

In May of that year, they made their first public appearance together as a couple in the lockdown music video for Grande and Justin Bieber's collaboration, Stuck With U.

That December, the pop star announced her engagement in an Instagram post, captioning it "Forever n then some".

Grande, a two-time Grammy Award winner, released her seventh studio album, titled Eternal Sunshine, on 8 March.