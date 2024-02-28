Grameenphone releases latest episode of Lumière featuring Bibi Russell

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 07:33 pm

Grameenphone releases latest episode of Lumière featuring Bibi Russell

Lumière series delves deeper into her career, her journey with “Gamcha”, her inspiration and her interests in the latest episode. 

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 07:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone unveiled the newest episode of its Lumière series, this time featuring Bibi Russel, a world-renowned fashion designer, philanthropist and model. 

Lumière series delves deeper into her career, her journey with "Gamcha", her inspiration and her interests in the latest episode. 

Bibi established her impact in the world of fashion and modelling by working with magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar, as well as companies like Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, and Giorgio Armani.

She shares her journey of becoming a model in the 80s. "I believe I don't fall into the modelling category," she said. 

In recounting her career journey, Bibi Russell revealed how society often reduced her esteemed career as a designer to that of a mere tailor.

Bibi's transition from modelling to fashion design was a pivotal moment, driven by a desire to celebrate her cultural heritage and uplift marginalized communities. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Returning to Bangladesh in 1990, she embarked on a mission to promote traditional Bangladeshi textiles, such as Gamcha, Khadi and Jamdani, on the global stage. 

Bibi's impact extended far beyond the runway, resonating with global icons and grassroots communities alike.

"Antonio Banderas, the famous Spanish actor wanted me on the lifetime achievement award show and there he stood in front of the media while holding the "Gamcha" and said, 'Look this is Bangladesh. This is beauty and this is what Bibi says beauty in poverty'. And that is how even celebrities started wearing 'Gamcha' as well," she said. 

During the interview, Bibi also mentions how Bangladesh has been practising sustainability way ahead of time. For instance, our world-renowned "Nakshi Katha" is made out of used old sarees. 

"We used to recycle with the threads of those old sarees, not the synthetic ones. People use those to make "Nokshi katha." That is upcycling! But we have to say that we started it," she added.

In the interview, Bibi also said that she gets asked questions like if she misses the world of glamour. To them, her reply was, "When I go to the village there are hundreds of people coming up to me and hugging me. People don't come up to me like that in Paris or in Milan." The warmth of people is something missing in the world of glamour to her. 

According to Grameenphone a Lumière is a person who instils hope and evokes a sense of triumph. When asked about who she considered a Lumière she said, "My Lumière are the craftsmen of Bangladesh who have magic in their fingers."

Grameenphone's latest Lumière Bibi Russell is beyond her sartorial achievements, her legacy lies in her unwavering dedication to cultural preservation, advocacy for women's empowerment  and her tireless efforts in promoting traditional crafts.

