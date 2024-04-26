Eminem announces upcoming album

Eminem, the famous rapper, has excited his fans by announcing his 12th studio album on social media. The album, titled 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)', is set to drop in summer 2024.

In a humorous video styled like the TV show 'Unsolved Mysteries' but called "#'Detroit Murder Files', the host presents a pretend crime scene where Eminem, also known as Marshal Mathers, is the victim.

Eminem, known for his controversial lyrics and unique style, has been a major influence on hip-hop.This album will be Eminem's first since his 2020 release, 'Music to be Murdered By', which topped the US album charts.

