Eminem announces upcoming album

Splash

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:43 pm

Related News

Eminem announces upcoming album

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eminem, the famous rapper, has excited his fans by announcing his 12th studio album on social media. The album, titled 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)', is set to drop in summer 2024.

In a humorous video styled like the TV show 'Unsolved Mysteries' but called "#'Detroit Murder Files', the host presents a pretend crime scene where Eminem, also known as Marshal Mathers, is the victim.

Eminem, known for his controversial lyrics and unique style, has been a major influence on hip-hop.This album will be Eminem's first since his 2020 release, 'Music to be Murdered By', which topped the US album charts.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Eminem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

2h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

8h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

9h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

22h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

20h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

23h | Videos
Ibrahimovic-Gerrard alongside CR7

Ibrahimovic-Gerrard alongside CR7

56m | Videos