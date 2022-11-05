Dolly Parton, Eminem among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

Music's A-listers will celebrate a new crop of legends entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, among them country queen Dolly Parton and rap agitator Eminem.

The Cleveland-based Hall of Fame will honour the seven acts in a star-studded gala concert on Sunday at Los Angeles's Microsoft Theatre.

The inclusion of Parton prompted a characteristically humble response from the beloved icon, who initially requested her name be taken out of the running.

"Even though I'm extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," said Dolly.

"With her trailblazing songwriting career, distinctive voice, campy glamour, business savvy and humanitarian work, Dolly Parton is a beloved icon who transcends the genre she transformed forever," the organisation said.

For years the institution has defined 'rock' less in terms of genre than of spirit, with a number of rappers, pop, R&B and country stars included.

'The Marshall Mathers LP' cemented his superstar status, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time and setting up the rapper as one of pop's master provocateurs with a blistering flow.

He joins fellow rappers including Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube and Grandmaster Flash along with his loyal producer and mentor Dr Dre in the hall of rock's elite.