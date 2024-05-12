Curriculum being changed so students don't only learn through memorisation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (12 May) said her government is bringing changes to the curriculum and the method of education mainly to cut dependency on learning through memorisation to flourish talents and creativity of the students.

"We want our children not only to learn by heart but rather they should get the scope to flourish talents and creativity as they can move ahead with their merits. So, changes are being made in the curriculum and education method," she said.

The premier made the remarks while unveiling the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024, digitally by clicking a button at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said her government has introduced pre-primary education to teach the children through play.

"There is a way to educate the children through toys and we are creating that scope," she said.

One child can easily learn the name of seven continents through jumping from one to another continent on a world map, she opined.

"We have to do such many things as the children can learn through playing. If we do so, they don't have to need book learning," she said.

In doing so, the premier said her government is giving necessary training to the teachers and increasing their salaries and other benefits.

She said her government has attached topmost priority to education as they know that no nation can develop without education.

"Our target is to eradicate poverty. Poverty alleviation is not possible without an educated nation. So, we consider expenses in education as an investment," she said.

The prime minister said her government wants to prepare an appropriate education system to cope with the competitive world.

She said her government is prioritising science, technology, information and vocational education alongside regular education.

"Our children will not only do BA and MA but also will be educated in science, technology, information technology and vocational literacy to make them prepared completely," she said.



Sheikh Hasina released the results after receiving the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations from Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury.

The chairmen of 10 education boards - nine general, one madrasa-- and the director general of the technical education board also handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.



The results were published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 11am.

Students can avail their results through SMS after the official announcement.

They can also get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Around 20, 24,192 students from 29,735 educational institutions appeared in the SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,700 centres.

Starting on 15 February, the exams concluded on 12 March.