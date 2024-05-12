SSC 2024: Girls once again outperform boys in pass rate, GPA-5

Education

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 02:45 pm

Students celebrate after getting their SSC results at Viqarunnisa School and College in Dhaka on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Students celebrate after getting their SSC results at Viqarunnisa School and College in Dhaka on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Results for the 2024 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are out, and just like last year, girls have outperformed boys in both the pass rate and the number of GPA-5. 

83.04% of the students who participated in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations have passed.

Among the boys, the pass rate is 81.57%. For girls, it is 84.47%. 

The number of GPA-5 shows a similar picture. 

As many as 1,82,129 students of the 20,13,597 who sat for the exams this year have secured GPA-5, which amounts to 9.04%. 

8.42% of the boys (83,353) secured GPA-5, while 9.63% girls (98,776) did.

Out of all three disciplines in SSC, science students have the highest pass rate, followed by Business Studies and Humanities. 

The total number of students who secured GPA-5 in SSC and equivalent exams dropped by 1,449 this year.

Last year, a total of 1,83,578 students succeeded in securing GPA-5.

