Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

In 2003, as pressure cookers were revolutionising kitchens across India, Raju Podder, the managing director of Noah, saw an opportunity to bring this innovation to Bangladesh.

Under the banner of his company, he decided to manufacture pressure cookers locally, using skilled artisans from India and providing training to local workers.

Within a short time, Noah was producing top-quality pressure cookers in Bangladesh.

However, the market was already saturated with imported kitchenware items, and brands like Prestige and Hawkins had established dominance, creating a perception that only imported products were trustworthy.

"Our pressure cooker was on par with, if not better than, those branded products. When we presented our pressure cooker to different shops in New Market, every vendor loved it. But as soon as they saw the 'Made in Bangladesh' seal, they hesitated and refused to sell it to local customers," explained Raju.

To Raju's surprise, the products struggled until they removed the 'Made in Bangladesh' seal.

After a few years of selling the item without the seal, Raju decided to reintroduce the 'Made in Bangladesh' seal. Now, Noah is not only exporting pressure cookers but also other items to the home country India, and neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Myanmar.

"In Kolkata, Noah is proudly competing with other brands. We generate good revenue from there and our price point is also more affordable than other competitors," Raju added.

Looking back

Noah Kitchenware is the family business of the Podder family. Nandalal Podder, father to Raju Podder was born in India's Rajasthan and moved to the Bogra district in 1920, before the partition to find his fortune.

Nandalal Podder wasn't educated but he was visionary when it came to business. He started with a rice and oil mill in Bogra.

As the usage of clay-based utensils started to shift to aluminium-based items in the last half of the previous decade, Nandalal recognised a lucrative opportunity in the aluminium industry.

He made his debut in the aluminium industry in 1968. Under the banner of "Shurjo Marka" he used to manufacture aluminium kitchenware including pans, and dishes in Talora of Bogura district from imported aluminium coils from Canada.

All of Nandalal's children were born and raised in Bogra.

"Since my birth, I have been living in Bogra. I completed my BA from Sherpur, Bogra too and later got admitted into Rajshahi University for an MA. However, I could not continue my masters as I had to join our family business," added Raju.

Under Raju's leadership, the business underwent a serious revamp in 1978 when Royal Relax Metal Industries, which is part of the Noah Group, was established in Saidpur, Nilphamari to manufacture a wide range of aluminium products. Over time, around 15 establishments were gradually set up, including the factory owned by Raju Poddar, who is now a director of Royal Relax Metal Industries.

However, the actual transformation of the company began in 2004 when it started manufacturing steel-made pressure cookers. Subsequently, it expanded its product range to include rice cookers, gas stoves, kettles, blenders, induction stoves and non-stick products. It began exporting its products in fiscal year 2010-11.

The company is currently run by directors Raju Poddar and his brother Gokul Kumar Poddar, with Puja Devi Poddar, wife of Gokul Kumar Poddar, as the owner. Initially, foreign technicians were brought in to operate the factory machinery and train local technicians. However, local technicians now manage the machinery with expertise.

From the outset, the company has been importing aluminium ingots as the raw material for manufacturing its products. Raju reveals that a significant portion, around 70%, of the production cost is attributed to raw materials.

Noah distributes its products nationwide and sells them through local vendors. The company has its only dedicated showroom in the Mitford area of the capital.

A thriving market in North Bengal

In Bangladesh, pressure cookers, electric kettles, or rice cookers are often seen as urban commodities, not necessarily essential kitchen items. However, Raju Podder sees things differently.

"Dhaka is fortunate to have a steady supply of gas for residential cooking. But in North Bengal, where there is no such luxury, people heavily rely on portable cylinder gas. For them, energy-saving products like pressure cookers and electric kettles are essential to cut costs. As a result, these items are incredibly popular, and we have a thriving business there," Raju explained.

He also highlighted that winters in North Bengal are often harsh, and most people don't have geysers to heat water. As a quick solution, they turn to electric kettles to warm up water for various purposes.

Market across the world

Raju Podder holds a positive outlook towards the industry he operates in and his fellow brands. He acknowledges the success of contemporary brands like Kiam and Miyako; and newcomers such as RFL, Shareef Melamine and Walton, recognising their role in reshaping the market dynamics.

According to Raju, previously Bangladesh heavily relied on imports for kitchen items like rice cookers, pressure cookers, and blenders. However, he notes a significant shift, with only 1% of these items now being imported, as local companies have stepped up to manufacture them.

Moreover, he shared Noah's ambition to expand its market beyond Bangladesh. They have been exploring opportunities to export their products to the European region, where there is a growing demand.

"There's an anti-China movement gaining traction in the Western region, and they are willing to import products from other Asian countries even at a slightly higher cost," Raju explained.

However, due to the excess duty on the products, the company is unable to execute its expansion to the European market just yet.

"We are in constant communication with the relevant authorities to negotiate reduced VAT and duty fees. The potential of this industry is comparable to the RMG sector, and we must harness it for the greater benefit of the country," he emphasised.