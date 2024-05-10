Mango hits Satkhira markets, price double than last year

Freshly harvested mangoes have started hitting the markets in Satkhira.

Boro Bazar, one of the largest mango markets in the district, was seen bustling with various mangoes, including Golapkhas, Sarikhas, Gopalbhog, Bombay, and other local breeds today (10 May).

Nevertheless, the price has doubled compared to last year due to lower yields, said traders.

Mangoes are sold at prices ranging from Tk1,500 to Tk2,400 per maund in Satkhira's Boro Bazar today.

Due to favourable geographical conditions, mangoes arrive earlier in Satkhira than in other districts, which attracts traders from all parts of the country.

The traders at Boro Baza said these mangoes are praised for their exquisite taste and quality, making them a favourite among consumers.

The Satkhira District Administration has already announced mango harvesting and marketing schedules to prevent immature or substandard fruits from entering the market.

According to the schedule, Gobindobhog mangoes will start arriving at the market on Saturday (11 May), followed by Himsagar on 21 May.

The late variety of langra will be harvested from 29 May, and Amropali from 10 June.

Bombay and Golapkhas varieties of mangoes harvest has already started yesterday (9 May).

"The mango harvest started as per the direction of the district administration. We are also making sure that no one adds any chemical to the mangoes," said Roushan Ali, president of the Satkhira Boro Market Merchant Association.