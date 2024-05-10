Mango hits Satkhira markets, price double than last year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 04:20 pm

Related News

Mango hits Satkhira markets, price double than last year

Due to favourable geographical conditions, mangoes arrive earlier in Satkhira than in other districts, which attracts traders from all parts of the country

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 04:20 pm
Photos: Courtesy
Photos: Courtesy

Freshly harvested mangoes have started hitting the markets in Satkhira. 

Boro Bazar, one of the largest mango markets in the district, was seen bustling with various mangoes, including Golapkhas, Sarikhas, Gopalbhog, Bombay, and other local breeds today (10 May). 

Nevertheless, the price has doubled compared to last year due to lower yields, said traders. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mangoes are sold at prices ranging from Tk1,500 to Tk2,400 per maund in Satkhira's Boro Bazar today. 

Due to favourable geographical conditions, mangoes arrive earlier in Satkhira than in other districts, which attracts traders from all parts of the country.

The traders at Boro Baza said these mangoes are praised for their exquisite taste and quality, making them a favourite among consumers.

The Satkhira District Administration has already announced mango harvesting and marketing schedules to prevent immature or substandard fruits from entering the market. 

According to the schedule, Gobindobhog mangoes will start arriving at the market on Saturday (11 May), followed by Himsagar on 21 May. 

The late variety of langra will be harvested from 29 May, and Amropali from 10 June. 

Bombay and Golapkhas varieties of mangoes harvest has already started yesterday (9 May).

"The mango harvest started as per the direction of the district administration. We are also making sure that no one adds any chemical to the mangoes," said Roushan Ali, president of the Satkhira Boro Market Merchant Association.

Agriculture / Top News

bangladdesh / agricultural / mango / Satkhira

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

7h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

8h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

17h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

6h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

19h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

18h | Videos