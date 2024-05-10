Regular train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route proposed

In light of an overwhelming response to the special Eid train on the Chattogram to Cox's Bazar route, the Chattogram railway office is now seeking to make the train service a regular fixture with increased capacity.

Chattogram's Divisional Railway Manager's office on 9 May sent a proposal in this regard to the chief commercial officer of the Bangladesh Railway's East Zone.

The special Eid train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route was inaugurated on 8 April and was supposed to run till 29 April. However, due to huge demand, the service now has been extended till 20 May.

According to railway officials, the special train earned Tk51.25 lakh in revenue in 25 days from 8 April to 5 May. Initially, the train had altogether 438 seats across 10 coaches, but extra compartments were added, increasing capacity to 500-550 seats to meet passenger demand.

The proposal called for making the special train run two round trips every day instead of one. Besides, it asked for increasing the number of coaches from 10 to 18, enabling each trip to carry around 850 passengers.

Citing the urgency of the expansion, the proposal said the move would boost the railways' reputation and earnings while satisfying passenger needs.

Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager Md Saiful Islam told TBS that it has been proposed to run one train twice a day on the route as it has many passengers and earns good income.

"I've included the income details in the proposal and hope the higher-ups will approve it," he added.

The neglected route

The railway line from Chattogram to Dohazari was initially extended during the British period in 1931, but further progress was stalled for decades.

After a long gap of nine decades, the long-discussed issue of establishing a railway link between the port city and the tourist town finally was addressed when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated a 101km railway from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar last November at a cost of around Tk18,000 crore.

Following this move, two non-stop intercity trains began operating from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar in two phases from December onwards. However, only 110 seats were allocated for Chattogram passengers in two coaches of the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar train.

Railway officials said there is significant interest in the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, with around 40,000 people travelling taking the route daily.

The route would be profitable even with 10,000 passengers, they said. However, the wait for a regular dedicated train service on the route is getting longer due to a shortage of engines.

Sardar Shahadat Ali on 27 April said regular train operations on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar route is the number one priority.

"We know that if the train starts on this route, the sufferings of the people will be reduced. Railway revenue will also increase. The problem is manpower and engine shortage," he added.