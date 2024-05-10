Regular train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route proposed

Transport

Jobaer Chowdhury
10 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 10:46 pm

Related News

Regular train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route proposed

Proposal seeks two round trips each day with 18-coach trains

Jobaer Chowdhury
10 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 10:46 pm
Representational Photo: File
Representational Photo: File

In light of an overwhelming response to the special Eid train on the Chattogram to Cox's Bazar route, the Chattogram railway office is now seeking to make the train service a regular fixture with increased capacity.

Chattogram's Divisional Railway Manager's office on 9 May sent a proposal in this regard to the chief commercial officer of the Bangladesh Railway's East Zone. 

The special Eid train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route was inaugurated on 8 April and was supposed to run till 29 April. However, due to huge demand, the service now has been extended till 20 May.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to railway officials, the special train earned Tk51.25 lakh in revenue in 25 days from 8 April to 5 May. Initially, the train had altogether 438 seats across 10 coaches, but extra compartments were added, increasing capacity to 500-550 seats to meet passenger demand. 

The proposal called for making the special train run two round trips every day instead of one. Besides, it asked for increasing the number of coaches from 10 to 18, enabling each trip to carry around 850 passengers. 

Citing the urgency of the expansion, the proposal said the move would boost the railways' reputation and earnings while satisfying passenger needs. 

Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager Md Saiful Islam told TBS that it has been proposed to run one train twice a day on the route as it has many passengers and earns good income.

"I've included the income details in the proposal and hope the higher-ups will approve it," he added.

The neglected route 

The railway line from Chattogram to Dohazari was initially extended during the British period in 1931, but further progress was stalled for decades. 

After a long gap of nine decades, the long-discussed issue of establishing a railway link between the port city and the tourist town finally was addressed when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated a 101km railway from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar last November at a cost of around Tk18,000 crore. 

Following this move, two non-stop intercity trains began operating from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar in two phases from December onwards. However, only 110 seats were allocated for Chattogram passengers in two coaches of the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar train.

Railway officials said there is significant interest in the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, with around 40,000 people travelling taking the route daily. 

The route would be profitable even with 10,000 passengers, they said. However, the wait for a regular dedicated train service on the route is getting longer due to a shortage of engines. 

Sardar Shahadat Ali on 27 April said regular train operations on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar route is the number one priority. 

"We know that if the train starts on this route, the sufferings of the people will be reduced. Railway revenue will also increase. The problem is manpower and engine shortage," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Railway / Cox's Bazar / Chattogram / train / Chattogram-Cox's Bazar train line

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

14h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

15h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

13h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1d | Videos
Thiago Silva to leave Europe after 15 years

Thiago Silva to leave Europe after 15 years

48m | Videos