PHP to introduce first local-made fibreglass mosquito net on 15 May

The PHP Family, a Chattogram-based business conglomerate, is set to introduce the country's first domestically manufactured fibreglass mosquito nets on 15 May.

The company started trial production on 29 April and the product will be available in all outlets of the dealers and distributors of PHP Float Glass across the country from 15 May, Amir Hossain Sayed, managing director of PHP Float Glass, told The Business Standard.

The company has invested over Tk100 crore to set up a plant at PHP Float Glass factory complex in Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram. This has created jobs for over 500 people in production, marketing, and distribution.

Prior to its production, Bangladesh was fully dependent on imports from China and Thailand for the product, which is fixed in between glass and aluminium profile on windows to prevent mosquito intrusion at homes and offices.

The factory now has a capacity of manufacturing 10 million square-foot fibreglass mosquito nets per month. The company has kept a provision to increase production to up to 30 million square-foot net per month, depending on market demand.

At present, imported fibreglass mosquito nets cost Tk8-Tk10 per square foot. However, PHP is planning to market the product at lower cost at Tk6-Tk7 per square foot in the local market.

Amir Hossain Sayed said the ongoing mosquito menace can be greatly reduced if the net is used. "However, the net is not widely available in the local market as it needs to be imported. Moreover, the high price discourages people from installing the net."

Bangladesh had no factory to produce fibreglass mosquito nets, he said, adding, "We noticed that the dealers who sell our glass and aluminium profiles also purchase fibreglass nets from importers."

Sayed further said that to address the issue, PHP came up with the project without conducting any market survey.

"We are not worried about loss and profit. Our aim is to make the mosquito net available in the local market at a comparatively lower price to encourage people to use this net in order to get rid of mosquito intrusion," he added.

"As we deal with glass and aluminium profiles, it would be easier for us to market this product through our dealers", he added.

He stated that policy support from the government is crucial for sustaining local companies bringing in new products.

Speaking about the investment in the plant, Sayed said, "We have been working with five projects together, including, aluminium furnace, glass bending table, glass door, aluminium ladder and mosquito net, and the investment for these five projects is Tk500 crore altogether. We have already commissioned three factories and the other two will be commissioned soon."

PHP (Peace, Happiness and Prosperity) commenced its journey in 1999. It comprises over 30 companies that are operating in such diversified business sectors as steel, float glass, aluminium, textiles, power, petro refinery, financial services, agro, automobiles, ship recycling and others.

The group employs over 10,000 people and has an annual turnover of Tk5,000 crore.