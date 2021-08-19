Eminem playing FBI informant White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s new series

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 11:52 am

Eminem playing FBI informant White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s new series

The new series on the Black Mafia Family crime organisation is set to premiere on September 26

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 11:52 am
Eminem playing FBI informant White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s new series. Photo: Collected
Eminem playing FBI informant White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s new series. Photo: Collected

American rapper Eminem is all set to play the role of an FBI in fellow rapper 50 Cent's upcoming series Black Mafia Family (BMF).

The series is reportedly set in Eminem's hometown, Detroit, and tells the true story of two Detroit brothers, Demetrious 'Big Meech' Flenory (Demetrious "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.) and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who went from small-time dealers to becoming the founders of one of the country's most powerful crime families.

Eminem will guest-star as Richard Wershe Jr, also known as White Boy Rick. The series will also showcase recurring guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah. 

"Oh yeah i'm bringing the big dogs out, I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s--- is out of here," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

In the 80s, Wershe, who was a teenager at the time, became the youngest informant in FBI's history. He was later arrested at 17 years of age and sentenced to life in prison,  and was later released last year after serving more than 30 years.

BMF is set to premiere on Starz on September 26. 

This story was shown in the 2018 movie 'White Boy Rick', which featured Richie Merritt as Wershe and Matthew McConaughey as his father.

Interestingly, Eminem's not played someone other than himself on screen for a long time.

After his 2002 hit '8 Mile', Eminem's reportedly passed on many lead roles, and has settled for cameos instead in 'Entourage', 'Funny People', and 'The Interview'.

