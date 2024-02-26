Why Eminem still uses a Blackberry in 2024

Splash

TBS Report
26 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 01:41 pm

A photo of rapper Eminem. Source: Marca
A photo of rapper Eminem. Source: Marca

In a 2018 collaboration with Joyner Lucas on Eminem's Kamikaze album, the Detroit-based rapper crooned, "And actually comin' from humble beginnings, I'm somewhat uncomfortable winning…" 

In a post by DJ Whoo Kid, Eminem and D-12's Mr Porter appear to be sitting on a tour bus, busily tapping away on their phones. 

Well, the tapping away applies for Mr Porter. For Eminem, he was just punching away at a beat-up old Blackberry. 

Despite what appeared to be a gold Rolex and a gold chain, what struck out was the Blackberry in the palms of one of the greatest – and wealthiest – rappers of all time.

This won't come as a surprise for most fans. 

Eminem isn't known to give in to the glam and glitz associated with the hip-hop world. 

His form of braggadocio is limited to how much better a rapper he is than his peers; the cars and the money are just a bonus he doesn't even bother to boast about. 

In a 2010 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, the host even goaded the rapper, saying, "You have given hiphop a bad name here. You need to step it up. Few diamonds...." 

Eminem, aka Slim Shady, as everyone knows comes from very humble beginnings, all of which have been documented in his raps over the years. 

Eminem (far left) tapping away on his Blackberry in a tour bus after the Super Bowl show. Photo: Whoo Kid Instagram
Eminem (far left) tapping away on his Blackberry in a tour bus after the Super Bowl show. Photo: Whoo Kid Instagram

Born Marshall Mathers, he grew up with his single mom, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship. 

Eminem also recalled growing up in ramshackles homes and even spending time in a trailer park. 

The humility he demonstrates comes from years of living on the brink of poverty. 

In conversation with Eminem, Anderson Cooper asked him, "I heard a story you wanted to buy a watch and called your manager to see if you could afford the watch".

"Yeah. I think it was a Rolex. And I asked him could I afford it. They make fun of me for it but I am for real like... This whole money thing and all that stuff was brand new to me," Eminem replied. 

"Hey Listen. I said I bought a Rolex. Right, that's not a cheap watch. I still have that Rolex. I don't wear it because I don't want to get a scratch on it."

And when the anchor asks "what are you wearing now?", Marshall Mathers reveals, "This is a G-shock. It's price is around 100 dollars."

BlackBerry was a brand of smartphones and other related mobile services and devices. On September 28, 2016, BlackBerry Limited announced it would cease designing its own BlackBerry devices in favour of licensing to partners to design, manufacture, and market. 

Eminem / BlackBerry / Slim Shady

Comments

