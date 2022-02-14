Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show

Splash

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show

"THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!" Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James, who was seated in the crowd, wrote on Twitter.

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
American Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 Eminem takes a knee as he performs during the halftime show
American Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 Eminem takes a knee as he performs during the halftime show

Los Angeles-area natives Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre united for "California Love," surprise guest 50 Cent hung upside down and rapper Eminem took a knee as superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.

Snoop Dogg used his gold microphone to perform The Next Episode and Still D.R.E. Photo: Collected
Snoop Dogg used his gold microphone to perform The Next Episode and Still D.R.E. Photo: Collected

The star-packed lineup, also featuring R&B star Mary J. Blige and rapper Kendrick Lamar, made hip-hop the focus of the halftime extravaganza, a platform that draws the world's top musical acts.

At SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, the musicians sang a medley of hits and traversed the roofs and interiors of a row of white buildings assembled on the football field.

Eminem ended his hit "Lose Yourself" by kneeling and placing his head in his hand, a gesture that former quarterback Colin Kaepernick made during the National Anthem at NFL games as a call for racial justice.

American Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige perform during the halftime show. Photo: Reuters
American Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige perform during the halftime show. Photo: Reuters

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season as no NFL team hired him after he began kneeling.

Media outlet Puck reported earlier on Sunday that the NFL had told Eminem not to kneel during the performance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the report was untrue. NFL staff watched halftime rehearsals this week and the kneeling was included at that time, he said.

Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the show with "The Next Episode" and "California Love." Rapper 50 Cent, an unannounced guest, began rapping "In Da Club" while suspended from a ceiling upside down.

Wearing a sequined white outfit with thigh-high boots, Blige performed "Family Affair" in front of a sparkling group of backup dancers.

Before the show, Dre and Snoop Dogg said that the NFL should have embraced rap years ago and they hoped to open doors for more hip-hop artists. Rap musicians have appeared previously but alongside pop and rock acts.

"THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!" Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James, who was seated in the crowd, wrote on Twitter.

Super Bowl / Half time / Eminem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

3h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

4h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

5h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

2h | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

2h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

2h | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director