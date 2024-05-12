Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

12 May, 2024, 10:00 am
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

USA the largest apparel export destination for Bangladesh, in January-March of 2024 fell by 17.68%. During the same period export fell by China, India & Indonesia to the US.

