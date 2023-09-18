Curtain lifts for European Film Festival 2023

On 17 September, the European Film Festival 2023 opened in Dhaka. The event is to celebrate the movies made by European and Bangladeshi youths.

The EU-Bangladesh Film Festival aims to unite the diverse cultures of Europe and Bangladesh by highlighting the artistic endeavors of young filmmakers. The event supports up-and-coming talents, promotes cultural interchange, and enhances mutual comprehension.

Prior to the festival, the youth also had the opportunity to learn the craft of filmmaking from acclaimed European and Bangladeshi filmmakers.

The festival started on 17 September and will run till 23 September. The entire event will feature numerous films from various filmmakers from Europe and Bangladesh. There will be more than 10 films screened during the festival over the course of 4 days.

The event will be spread across four venues, namely, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Alliance Française, Dutch Club and Cátedra Inditex, Institute of Modern Language.

 

