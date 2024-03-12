A sweet soiree with traditional delights 

The air was filled with the aroma of traditional Bengali sweets as my wife and I embarked on a delightful journey at the first-ever "National Sweet Fair 2024" organised by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

This five-day extravaganza, held from 6-10 March, offered a sugary immersion into the heart of Bengali sweet-making traditions.

To our delight, we also witnessed a magic show.

The combination of delectable sweets and enchanting magic created a unique atmosphere, where the joyous sounds of clapping merged with the sweet symphony of the fair. It was a moment of shared delight, turning the National Sweet Fair into not just a culinary experience but a magical journey for all who attended.

Photo: Aditta Saha Niloy

According to the organiser, over 100 stalls showcased traditional treats like Kshir Kadam, Sandesh, Doi, and Golap Jam, representing Bangladesh's diverse regions. Indulged in classics like Roshmalai and Roshogolla, rediscovering the timeless flavours that have enchanted palates worldwide since the British era.

As we grew up in Manikganj, we first tasted the 58-year-old famous Manikganj's "Nizam Sweets."

Photo: Aditta Saha Niloy

The Nizam Sweets' Miniket Maowa, acted as a magical time capsule, transporting me back to my childhood. It was a sweet routine as my father would bring this treat home every weekend. As I savoured the distinct flavour, it felt like a nostalgic reunion with the past, with each bite creating a sensory journey that still lingers on my tongue.

"Our stall was bustling with customers for five consecutive days. Sweet enthusiasts would sample the Miniket Maowa and then purchase 2-3kg of it. Not a single customer left empty-handed." Samrat Ali, a representative from the stall, said.

"We witnessed a thriving business with the Pera Sandesh, recording a remarkable sale of 80kg today. Our shop attracted a lively crowd, marking this event as a highly successful venture," shares Antar, a representative from Jhenaidah.

Photo: Aditta Saha Niloy

"I am delighted to set up my stall. The 85-year-old famous Gopalganj's 'Datto Mistanno Vander's' Roshogolla — a GI product — attracted a significant crowd, leading to the successful sale of 400 kg during the fair," Tarun Kumar Biswas, a representative from the stall, said.

Photo: Aditta Saha Niloy

Sadaf, a sweet lover from Savar, said, "I was drawn to the delectable sweets from Gopalganj. Although I intended to purchase 3kg from Tarun Kumar Biswas's stall, the high demand limited me to only half a kg. Despite this, the overall experience at the sweet fair was a tremendous success, attracting a large number of customers to various shops. The shop owners were delighted with the brisk sales.

Ershad, a representative, showcasing Tangail Porabari's ChamCham, said, "My stall was so crowded with customers that there was no place to stand. All the sweets were sold out before evening."

Photo: Aditta Saha Niloy

Sadia, a resident of Dhanmondi, shares her delight, "I enjoyed the variety of sweets from several districts and the unique green coconut pudding truly impressed me."

In Bengali culture, sweets are not merely desserts but hold an integral role in celebrations, from Pohela Boishakh's Halkhata to Eid and weddings. With a history dating back centuries, regional specialities hold a cherished place in our food culture.

Photo: Aditta Saha Niloy

Several of these cherished sweets have received the prestigious GI status, a testament to their unique heritage and production methods.